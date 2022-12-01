The United States and France reiterate the continuation of theirs defense support, from Ukraineits sovereignty and territorial integrity, including political, security, humanitarian and economic assistance for as long as it takes”. Thus the President of the United States Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron of France, in the joint statement signed after their meeting today in Washington.

“This – the document underlines – includes allocating significant resources to support Ukraine’s civil resilience in the winter, including theincreased delivery of air defense systems and equipment needed to repair the Ukrainian electricity grid”. The presidents reiterated that “we will continue to work for one Whole Europe, free and at peace“.

“The alliance between our two nations remains essential for our mutual defense,” Biden said as he welcomed the French president to the White House, recalling that France is ‘oldest ally’ to US and ‘unwavering partner’. The two countries, assured the US president, are united against Russia’s “brutal war” in Ukraine and are committed to ensuring that “democracies keep their promises” on many key issues. The alliance between Washington and Paris “will grow stronger in the coming decades”.

France and the United States “will extend cooperation in the defense sector, on advanced capabilities and key technologies crucial for future deterrence and defense,” Macron and Biden established, as read in the joint statement.

IRAN – Biden and Macron only express their “respect for Iranians, especially women and youth, who courageously protest for the freedom to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms that Iran has subscribed to and violates”. In the joint declaration at the end of their meeting in Washington, the two Presidents specify their determination to “make sure that Iran never develops or acquires nuclear weapons” and denounce, among the various violations by Tehran, “its transfers of missiles and drones, including to non-state actors” who among other things “contribute to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”.

CHINA – As for relations with Beijing, the US and France “will continue to coordinate on their concerns about China’s challenges to the rules-based international order, including respect for human rights, and to work together with China on global issues such as climate change”, Macron and Biden declared together, underlining “the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait”.