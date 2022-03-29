The casualties of Russian soldiers and the extension of the conflict that seemed not to be in the calculations of Vladimir Putin, signs of exhaustion begin to show in the Kremlin troops that so far have not gained control of kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

Against this background, a more dangerous card seems to stand out: the presence of mercenaries posted by Russia. The Wagner group and Hezbollah fighters are about to penetrate Ukrainian territory a rather complex concern.

Although some progress was made in Istanbul this Tuesday in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, and Putin’s delegation has committed to a military de-escalation in kyiv, on the side the waters continue to move.

The Russian independent media, Novaya Gazeta, reported that the Wagner Group, born in Russia and accused of handling mercenaries, would be negotiating with Hezbollah to send fighters to Ukraine.



According to the media, contrary to the regime, the group would have Alexander Kuznetsov as its negotiating head. For Hezbollah, there would be a man named Hassan al-Shartouni.

Putin’s relationship with the group classified as terrorist is long-standing and they have acted together in Syria in favor of the questioned head of state, Bashar Al Assad.

The lack of soldiers due to casualties, which stands at about 1,500 According to official Russian information – but intelligence sources speak of more than 7,000 dead soldiers – it would be one of the reasons why Putin would be grouping these two commands.

According to Novaya Gazeta, it would have been agreed to send 800 Hezbollah fighters to Ukraine to fight. Each would be paid $1,500. There would even be recruitment offices in Syria.

The AFP agency has published that the Wagner group has already been deployed to eastern Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense estimated some 1,000 fighters.

Considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner group and its paramilitaries are suspected of having committed abuses in Mali, Libya and Syria. “Due to heavy losses and a long-stalled invasionRussia has most likely been forced to prioritize its Wagner staff in Ukraine to the detriment of its operations in Africa and Syria,” the British ministry said.

At the middle of March, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that Russia had established lists of 40,000 Syrian army and armed militia fighters ready to be deployed to Ukraine. According to a Western official on Friday, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts in Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, where they are facing the “most equipped and most trained sector of the Ukrainian forces.”

In response, according to this source, “the separatist forces, with a reinforcement of Russian troops and Wagner group personnel in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, are trying to surround them.” The Wagner group is part of the list of 59 Russian personalities and companies subject to a new series of sanctions decreed by the British government in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine launched at the end of February. INTERNATIONAL WRITING

