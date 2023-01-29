Of Zelensky in San Remo we have talked and will still talk a lot. From the

misinformation that justifies Putin we talk only when the mystification of reality becomes sufficiently decomposed to make news, think of the drift of some nostalgic for the Soviet Union or the mythomaniac narcissism of someone else.

There is a substantial difference. For a year, ever since his country was invaded by Russia, the President of Ukraine has seized every opportunity available to use the megaphone of the media, and of the general public, to keep the attention high on a war that in several stages risked tiring due to habituation.

It can be debated whether all the stages are suitable for the same performance but it is difficult to deny that everything is clear, linear and transparent. One person speaks, an audience listens, a message passes: help us resist. What happens with pro-Russian propaganda, generally infiltrated by anti-American instances and conspiracy impulses, is instead almost always oblique, with a few exceptions that act as the standard bearer, anonymous and serial.

It is no coincidence that support for Putin often follows the same paths already taken by the no vax narrative. Just follow the path on social media of any article that reaffirms the starting point, i.e. that there is an attacked State and there is an aggressor State, to find the same patterns. It rains prepackaged objections, systematic attacks on the writer and on a profession, that of the journalist, which is associated with the falsification of information. The real ones, the free ones, always come from elsewhere. Not only. The system is fed methodically. The same piece, cyclically, comes back to life. Because someone posts it in the right chat, where there are, always ready, keyboard lions with unlikely profiles and revealed truths.

The reality is more complex. A year-long bloody war is, like all wars, the worst way to make the interests of one party prevail over the other and, in a chain, those of other parties who take sides. That it ends as soon as possible is the wish of all sane minds, and not just those inspired by pacifist fundamentalism. Nor can anyone who prefers a Head of State who speaks in Sanremo, and who tries to do what anyone would do in his place, to the daily work of continuous indoctrination that does damage before, during, and after Sanremo, be labeled a warmonger. (Of Fabio Insenga)