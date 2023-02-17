“With the world on the verge of a nuclear war between Russia and the NATO countries, I am being criticized because I am asking that together with the support for Ukraine, which has always been shared and voted for by Forza Italia, a table be opened immediately to reach the peace”. This is what Silvio Berlusconi writes on social media.

“This is a duty for a party like the EPP – he concludes -. I believe that the issue can no longer be postponed and I ask that it be placed immediately on the agenda in EPP meetings”.