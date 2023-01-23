Ukraine, the green light has arrived from Germany to send Leopard tanks to Kiev

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbockreported that Germany is ready to authorize the Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. As pointed out Baerbocktalking about the possibility of Warsaw sending Leopards to Kiev, “if we are asked, then we will not get in the way“. “We know how important these tanks are and that is why we are discussing them now with our partners. We have to make sure that people’s lives are saved and the territory of Ukraine liberated,” he added.

The Minister of German defence, Boris Pistorius, has made it known that he expects a decision soon on whether or not to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as insistently requested by Kiev. In an interview with Ard TV, Pistorius underlined the need not to make a hasty decision, having to take various factors into consideration, including the safety of the Germans at home.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, interviewed by Fabio Fazio: “It’s absurd that other nations are putting pressure”

“I am convinced that Germany will do what it has to do“: said the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettitalking about the possible sending of German Leopard tanks to Ukraine during the interview with Fabio Fazio on “What’s the weather like”. “I understand Scholz’s difficulties and I find it absurd for other nations to put pressure on it”, added Crosetto, “every country is autonomous, every nation has its own majority”.

