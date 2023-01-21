War in Ukraine, Germany holds back on sending tanks to Kiev

From the top Born Of Ramstein (Germany) emerges the first major rift between the allies since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Object of the clash the tanks, the tanks “Leopard“, that Kiev invokes to effectively face the Russian advance. Unity is broken by Berlin, which in yesterday’s summit guaranteed the shipment of new weapons, but not tanks. Doubts and uncertainties that arise from the fear of raising the level of conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk expressed frustration at the indecision of the Germany about sending its Leopard tanks. Speaking to CNN, he called Germany’s lack of action a “disappointment” after praising the UK for moving forward with the commitment of Challenger 2 tanks, adding he hoped the move could prompt other countries to follow suit. example. The UK is “the first nation to deliver Challenger 2 tanks and that could be a trigger, hopefully, for other countries but unfortunately not yet for Germany,” said Melnyk, who went on to describe the inaction of the Germany as “a huge disappointment for all Ukrainians”.

“Ukraine has agreed to train its specific military forces on German Leopard tanks although there is still no decision on their supply,” said the Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with The Voice of America reported by Ukrainska Pravda. “It’s an opportunity to be able to start training missions with countries that own Leopards. We’ll start with that and then move forward,” she explained. “I hope that Germany will calmly reach a decision on the possible transfer of Leopard tanks by conducting its own internal consultations. I look at this with optimism,” he concluded.

War in Ukraine, Kiev: 120,000 Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine

“Russia’s losses in Ukraine have exceeded the psychological threshold of 120,000 servicemen,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page. “Over the past day, 860 enemies were eliminated, now the total losses of the Russian Federation from February 24 to today amount to 120,160 Russian soldiers,” the General Staff statement read.

War in Ukraine, US intelligence sources: “188 thousand dead” among the Russians

Different numbers arrive from US intelligence, but still impressive: the Russian victims in the conflict in Ukraine could have reached the astronomical figure of 188 thousand units. The latest official figures, from the US side, were those provided by General Mark Milley, chief of staff of the United States, according to which Russia has suffered “an enormous number of victims … well over 100,000” units (counting in this figure both the soldiers and the mercenaries of the Wagner group). The Russians have always resisted providing figures and according to the latest Kiev balance sheet they have lost 120,000 soldiers.

