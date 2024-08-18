Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Ready to Step Back. Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin’s Russia’s No. 1 ally, explained in a long interview with the Russian TV channel Rossiya-1 that he is preparing his fellow citizens for his resignation, a topic he has raised more than once in recent weeks, but today more significantly, if only because a few hours earlier the Central Election Commission had expressed its readiness to organize presidential elections (due by next July) at any time and shortly afterward a massive deployment of military forces was announced on the border with Ukraine.

“Not everyone thinks so. They think that 30 years in power is too much. Only a few have been presidents for 30 years. That’s not the point. The point is whether it’s good or bad. Is it okay if one person is in charge for 25-30 years? And then people ask him to run for another term. And the answer is that the situation is tense, he has not let us down, he is protecting our country. That was the narrative. Belarusians have gotten used to this story but it won’t always be like that,” Lukashenko said. “You have to realize that another person will come. It’s inevitable. Another person will come and people should be ready. I am preparing people for this change. I don’t want there to be any disappointment or failure,” Lukashenko added.

“Not long ago we amended the constitution to bring about changes. But we don’t want changes like those that a revolution brings. I am a supporter of evolution, not revolution. And in the last few years we have done a lot to build what you see now,” he added.

Electoral Commission ready

Yesterday, the Central Election Commission of Belarus announced that it was ready to organize a presidential election “at any time”. President Igor Karpenko recalled that after the vote in July 2020 (disputed, ed.), the new vote must take place by 2025. It is up to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly to choose the date for the elections, he only added.

A third of forces massed on the border with Ukraine

In the same two-hour interview, Lukashenko said that Mink has already amassed a third of Belarus’ total forces on the border with Ukraine “given Kiev’s aggressive policies.” “We have moved forces to the border and concentrated them in some places and in case of war they will be our defense, our military along the entire border,” Lukashenko said in an interview on Russian television. On Friday, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin had said a Ukrainian provocation was highly likely.