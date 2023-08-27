Nord Stream, the German press: “Ukraine behind the attack”

The German press reveals new traces that lead to Kiev as the instigator of the attack on the Russian-German gas pipelines – Nord Stream 1 and 2 – which took place on 26 September 2022. This is supported by the weekly Der Spiegel and the public television Zdf, in a new investigation that has just been published. The analysis of the metadata of the crew members of the Yacht Andromeda, used by the alleged attackers to transport the explosive and deposit it on the seabed, near the Nord Stream gas pipelines, would in fact prove that these, before and after the sabotage, were actually in Ukraine .

In the joint investigation, the reporters of the weekly and the second German channel cite sources from the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Crime Office in Wiesbaden, who have been investigating the attack initially attributed to the Russian secret services for months. Der Spiegel, moreover, already in May, in an initial reconstruction of the fact based on German investigative sources, had said it was “almost certain” of the Ukrainian trace. “In the investigations into the attacks carried out with explosives on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea – he wrote on that occasion – there are more and more indications that the perpetrators are Ukrainians”.

Today the suspicions were further strengthened so much that the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, reacting to the new revelations he assured that he wanted to shed “full light” on the background of the attack, hoping for the opening of a trial against the alleged perpetrators, “whoever they are”. According to the two German newspapers, after blowing up the gas pipelines, the commandos should have also hit the Turk Stream gas pipeline, which connects Turkey and Russia across the Black Sea.

Prigozhin abused by Putin for hours

Meanwhile, new details are emerging about Prigozhin’s death. “Too many strangers around Prigozhin’s jet in the days leading up to the disaster. Hence the suspicions of a murderous hand, able to set the trap. The first known intervention probably dates back to July”, writes the Corriere della Sera. “The Embraer – according to the Moskovsky Komsomolets – is parked in Sheremetyevo, a stop to allow the electricians to repair the fridge on board. Then the second episode, on the eve of the last flight. The pilot Rustan Karimov takes a man and a woman on board, they are interested in buying the aircraft and remain in the cockpit for about an hour. Weird passage.”

According to Corriere “the indiscretions – all to be confirmed – credit the thesis of sabotage with the use of a bomb. US sources, quoted by the NBC network, favor this scenario, with the bomb triggering a catastrophic event”. While “the main question remains at the center: was Prigozhin really on the jet? Doubts have diminished but not disappeared, even President Joe Biden has maintained a cautious position”. Meanwhile, “for the Meduza site during a summit after the revolt Putin allegedly personally railed against Prigozhin for three hours. Only, once the storm passed without consequences, the head of Wagner deluded himself that he had obtained the pardon”.

