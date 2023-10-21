In the week of October 14 to 21, kyiv received several long-range ATACMS missiles, sent by Washington, one of its strongest allies in the conflict it faces against Moscow. The missiles, which have already been used by Ukrainian forces, have caused a stir in international politics, as aid has been requested on several occasions by Ukraine.

kyiv is once again supported by the White House. ATACMS long-range missiles sent by the United States arrived in Ukraine. A reinforcement for Ukrainian security and reserves by one of its strongest allies in the war it faces against Moscow.

The missiles were repeatedly requested by Ukraine, arguing that they were essential to changing the course of the war launched by Russia in early 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his American counterpart Joe Biden for sending the missiles in a phone call. “We are talking about defense support, and that ATACMS can help us accelerate the liberation of Ukraine from the occupier,” Zelensky said in a speech to the nation on October 19.

I spoke with @POTUS Joe Biden to thank him for the effective implementation of our latest defense agreements. Ukrainians are greatly encouraged by the delivery of ATACMS, and our warriors are putting them to good use on the battlefield. We discussed further strengthening our… pic.twitter.com/MSyy3nbqeT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 19, 2023



Although there is no official number of missiles sent by Washington, according to The New York Times, the White House sent 20 units of this type of weapons to Ukraine.

These new acquisitions are fundamental for Ukrainian defense, which was already able to attack with these missiles this Thursday two Russian military air bases located more than 80 km from the territories occupied by Russia.

However, according to the EFE news agency, for Ukrainian public opinion the number of missiles is insufficient for kyiv to have all the conditions in the war in its favor.

Before the arrival of the missiles, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba assured, in an interview with a local media outlet that the United States, that the shipment of the ATACMS missiles to his country would be done gradually.

A controversial aid

The news was not well received by one of Russia’s strongest allies in the conflict: North Korea. Pyongyang condemned early Saturday (local time) the supply of missiles from Washington to kyiv. He argued that the use of this weaponry will only hinder peace efforts to end the war.

The United States finally delivered the ATACMS surface-to-surface missile system to Ukraine despite deep concern and strong opposition from the international community, said Sin Hong-Chol, North Korea’s ambassador to Russia, in a statement carried by the media. local KCNA.

FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019. AP – Yuri Kadobnov

In the statement the ambassador also states that “any attack inside Russia, a nuclear power, will not be helpful for the prompt end of the Ukrainian situation or its peaceful settlement, as the United States defends, but will serve as a catalyst to put all of Europe in the crucible of an endless war and to prolong the war.

Days ago, Washington had accused Pyongyang of providing Russia with a shipment full of weapons, describing the fact as worrying in relation to military support between the two countries.

However, this Friday the White House asked the US Congress for more than $100 million to continue the United States’ constant war and military support for Ukraine. Part of these resources would also be used to support support for Israel and reinforce security on the borders of the North American country.

However, the approval of these funds is still in suspense. Some Republican lawmakers are skeptical about funding Ukraine’s war with Russia. In fact, they have threatened to completely shut down the government in order to end the country’s debt-fueled fiscal spending.

The US House of Representatives, which was controlled by the Republican government last year, still does not have a speaker. After weeks of voting and inconclusive debates, the Institution has put aside its national and international agenda to choose a leader.

More conflicts to resolve

Although the Russian-Ukrainian war continues, in recent weeks all eyes have been on the Middle East, on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

After the surprise attack by the Islamic group on the Hebrew State and Israel’s reprisals against the Gaza Strip, debates and public opinion around the world have focused on the clashes between the aforementioned sides. In almost two weeks the conflict has claimed the lives of thousands of people on both sides and hundreds of hostages, mostly civilians.

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system in the early hours of October 8, 2023. Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas escalated on October 8 , with hundreds dead on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel that led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn that they were “embarking on a long and difficult war” AFP – EYAD BABA

However, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured in the framework of a summit held this Friday, October 20, between the United States and the European Union (EU) at the White House, that the war between Hamas and Israel will not distract the 27 EU states from their “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

Let me emphasize that developments in the Middle East will not distract us from our unwavering support for Ukraine, von der Leyen reaffirmed.

US President Joe Biden holds a trilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the White House in Washington, US, on October 20 of 2023. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

In addition, the spokesperson for the European organization assured that the EU has provided nearly $90 billion in aid to the Ukrainian government in its fight against Russia. At the same time, she promised that this great economic, political and military support will continue for years to come.

With Reuters, AP and EFE