The Ukrainian military industry has started serial production of a drone-missile that has ability to fly to targets up to 700 kilometers away, a milestone that President Volodimir Zelensky wanted to celebrate.

“It is crucial that our defenders receive these modern, Ukrainian-made weapons,” Zelensky said during the delivery of the first batch of Peklo (Hell, in Ukrainian) drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have tested this device in combat operations.

The Ministry of Strategic Industries has highlighted that mass production has arrived “in record time”in just one year, and it has been reported that manufacturers are already studying the introduction of improvements to improve the effectiveness of the new drone.

The president has stressed that the objective now is “increase production and deployment” of the Peklo, which can reach a speed of 700 kilometers per hour, according to the Government of Ukraine.