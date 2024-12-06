This is Pleko, which can reach a speed of 700 kilometers per hour

The Ukrainian military industry has started serial production of a drone-missile that has the capacity to fly towards targets located at a distance of up to 700 kilometersa milestone that the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wanted to celebrate.

«It is crucial that our defenders receive these weapons modern, domestically manufactured,” said Zelensky during the delivery of the first batch of Peklo drones (‘Hell’, in Ukrainian). The country’s Armed Forces have tested this device in combat operations.

The Ministry of Strategic Industries has highlighted that mass production has arrived “in record time”in just one year, and it has been reported that manufacturers are already studying the introduction of improvements to increase the effectiveness of the new drone.

The president has stressed that the objective now is to “increase the production and deployment” of the Peklo, which can reach a speed of 700 kilometers per houraccording to the Government of Ukraine.