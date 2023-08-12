Last Thursday, Ukraine announced the opening of a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea, allowing cargo ships trapped in its ports to sail since the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out on February 24, 2022.

The corridor is a new test of Russia’s de facto blockade after it withdrew last month from the agreement that allowed Kiev to export grain.

Ukraine’s Interfax news agency quoted Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletinchuk as saying, “The registration is now open and the coordinator is already working,” without giving further details.

An industry source told Reuters on Friday that no ships had yet passed through the passage.

“Of course, everything will happen under the supervision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are doing our best to ensure security,” Pletynchuk said.

Russia has not made clear whether it will respect the shipping lane, while sources in the shipping and insurance sectors have expressed concerns about safety.

The humanitarian corridor will be available, at least initially, to ships such as container ships stuck in Ukrainian ports since the start of the war, which were not covered by the agreement that opened the ports to grain shipments last year.