Monday, June 5, 2023, 7:12 p.m.



Russia confirms that Ukraine has started its long-awaited counteroffensive. Muscovite media affirm that the attack has begun in the south of Donetsk and is now concentrated in several points, with special incidence in the surroundings of Zaporizhia, Melitopol and Ugledar, where there would be thirty Ukrainian units in combat. It can be presumed that the troops have taken advantage of the prevailing bad weather to advance without being located, since, among other variables, they prevented the Russian surveillance drones from flying.

The Government of kyiv imposed since yesterday, Sunday, the information silence after information began to circulate about heavy battles in the south of the region during the early hours of last morning. The Kremlin itself admitted these combats and assured that it had repelled the assault in an operation that resulted in the death of 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the destruction of dozens of their armored vehicles and tanks. The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, assured that they fought “in total six mechanized battalions and two tanks” by the Ukrainian armed forces. “The enemy’s objective was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable sector of the front, as the Ukrainian forces believed,” Konashenkov added. detail, which would have cost the lives of 410 Russians.

The United States, for its part, boasted since this morning that Kiev had ordered the counterattack based on the images from the satellites that monitor the front and that reveal the existence of different confrontations centered on the line that runs south of Donetsk, where all analysts agreed that the offensive would begin.

The latest Russian hypothesis speaks of a fan operation that could have three axes. The first would consist of encircling Ugledar and advancing so that the Ukrainians divide the region into two halves. Another option would be to cut communication between Russian territory and the Crimean peninsula. And a third is to directly attack Zaporizhia, Melitopol and later pocket the Russians who defend Kherson. The Kremlin has also detected a clear advance of the Ukrainians towards Bakhmut, the city that Wagner’s mercenaries took a couple of weeks ago.