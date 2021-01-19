Minsk began emergency supplies of electricity to Ukraine due to the growth in its consumption against the background of abnormal cold weather in the republic, reports TASS with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Belarus.

The ministry began redistributing electricity at the request of the Ukrainian authorities. Daily aid to the republic amounted to about 3.1 million kilowatts of electricity per hour. It is noted that Minsk urged not to politicize this issue, stating that it lies exclusively in the commercial plane within the framework of the bilateral agreement on the provision of emergency assistance.

Ukraine has lifted a ban on the import of Belarusian electricity since the beginning of the year. The Belarusian Ministry of Energy noted that this circumstance coincided with the interest of many participants in the Ukrainian energy market in cooperation with Belenergo.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to stop conducting a dialogue with President Vladimir Zelensky in an instructive tone. The foreign minister said that the Belarusian politician had completely detached himself from reality and called his “mentoring notes” inappropriate.