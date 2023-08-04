Kyiv and Washington began negotiations on the provision of security guarantees. This was announced on August 3 by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in his Telegram channel.

He noted that this is a bilateral agreement, provided for by the joint declaration of support for Ukraine, which was agreed upon at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to Yermak, the United States became “the first country with which Ukraine began this process,” which will create a model for other partners.

Earlier, on July 31, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States and Ukraine would begin negotiations on security guarantees this week. They will be held via videoconference. The American delegation will be led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

On July 12, in a joint declaration adopted at the NATO summit in Vilnius, it was noted that the G7 countries agreed on the general principles of long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, including on increasing arms supplies to Kyiv. It is clarified that the guarantees include enhanced supplies of aviation, military vessels and modern ground equipment.

On the same day, Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has a negative attitude towards the issue of providing security guarantees to Ukraine, since this is an encroachment on the security of Russia.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel“.