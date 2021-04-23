Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began exercises at one of the training grounds of the Kherson region, bordering the Crimea. About this on Friday, April 23, reports TASS with reference to the message of the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The exercises are being held “in conditions as close as possible to combat conditions,” the command emphasized. They involve combat crews of anti-aircraft missile systems and crews of anti-aircraft installations.

“The main attention is paid to the engineering equipment of firing positions, their protection and defense, as well as the rapid change of positions,” said the commander of the Joint Forces Sergei Naev.

In recent weeks, amid the escalating situation in Donbass, Ukraine has conducted a series of exercises, including those involving tanks, artillery and shooting. The authorities allowed the introduction of a special regime and restrictions for citizens in certain regions of the country in connection with such events.