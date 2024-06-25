The head of the Donetsk OVA Filashkin announced the evacuation of Toretsk due to the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces

In Toretsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), they plan to carry out a forced evacuation of the population due to the approach of Russian troops to the city. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv-controlled Donetsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Vadim Filashkin.

Now the evacuation will continue in a very forced manner from the city of Toretsk, because the enemy is very close to the city Vadim Filashkinhead of the Kyiv-controlled Donetsk OVA

In Kyiv they found the culprit for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Toretsk

According to Filashkin, residents of Toretsk (until 2016 it was called Dzerzhinsk) are actively leaving the city. Over the past two days, 500 people from the remaining six thousand townspeople left. The head of the Donetsk OVA also pointed to measures of forced evacuation from other settlements near the front line.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya admitted that Russian troops broke through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Toretsk area. Thus, the Ukrainian army lost the positions it had occupied since 2014.

The parliamentarian blamed General Yuri Sodol, commander of the joint forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for the incident. According to her, the fortifications were not prepared, and the Ukrainian units deployed to this section of the front had already suffered losses. As a result, the Russian army is close to entering the highway leading directly to the city. On June 24, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky fired Sodol.

Why is Toretsk important?

Military observer, co-founder of the Vatfor project Sergei Poletaev told Lenta.ru that the capture of Toretsk is not a priority for the Russian military. According to him, it is more important to exhaust the enemy through prompt action.

Now it’s time to build on the success from Ocheretino and continue this movement around Toretsk. But the goal here is not so much to take Toretsk, but to deplete the enemy with these meaningful operational actions Sergey Poletaevco-founder of the Vatfor project

Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters

In turn, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov explained strategic importance of Toretsk. According to him, this city helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold its positions in Donbass. Now Sladkov notes the breakthrough of the main lines of strengthening the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian troops.

On May 29, the Russian commander of a platoon of attack aircraft with the call sign Prizrak spoke about the Russian military’s breakthrough of the many-kilometer defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People’s Republic. According to him, this happened in the Avdeevka direction during the assault on the village of Severnoye.