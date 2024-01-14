Home page politics

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles from Ukraine make short work of a Russian T-90 main battle tank – the battle between the unequal opponents gives Kiev hope.

Stepowe – In a duel against a Goliath, a David has once again won; or like that focus exults: “A video is supposed to show how a Ukrainian M-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle makes short work of a Russian T-90 tank – nicknamed 'Proryv' (breakthrough)”; The drone video can be seen on X (formerly Twitter) on the blogger’s channel “Special Kherson Cat”. According to the, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin celebrated the T-90 Military Watch Magazine as the “best tank in the world” – the colossus was probably lost near the town of Stepove in the south of Ukraine near Kherson.

In the Ukraine War, the Ukrainian defenders once again achieved a sensational and respectable success against Vladimir Putin's invading army. Russia has thus shown itself to be vulnerable. In the currently motionless war However, tanks play a secondary role between the two dug-in opponents until dynamics dominate the fighting again.

Tank duel in the Ukraine war: Ukraine-Bradley against Russia's T90 and the human factor

“If there is a very large discrepancy between two main battle tanks, then it can end disastrously for the losing party,” says military historian Ralf Raths, director of the German Tank Museum in Munster. It is reminiscent of the Gulf War in the 1990s and the American invasion of Iraq at the beginning of the millennium, during which Western battle tanks eliminated the Russian T-72 export models en masse. Basically, the T-90 is just a further development of the Russian workhorse T-72 and essentially has the same substance as all T models.

The T-90 is evolutionary, unlike its successor T-14 Armata, which can be described as revolutionary due to its uncompromising focus on technology and sensors. The Armata, which was used sparingly in Ukraine, was able to achieve little on the fronts there. Basically, he was prone to technical problems even before his missions.

For the tank expert Raths, the special thing about the Ukraine war is the human factor. Raths: “If the tank models are basically comparable, then the training of the crew, the leadership of the tank unit and the morale of the soldiers are what matter most.” However, the battle between a Bradley and a T-90 is special in that the American Bradley is not a main battle tank is like the Russian T-90, but rather transports troops and is therefore significantly inferior to a main battle tank, at least in terms of armament.

Duel of unequal opponents: “Battle taxi” Bradley wins over Russian T-90 tank

“We can learn from the Ukraine war that the tank will once again radically change in form and function,” says museum director Raths on his own YouTube channel. In the current conflict, the modern function of the tank as a “duel tank” is required, as Raths explains: as a focal weapon in one-on-one situations over several kilometers in order to create gaps in fortifications for the infantry. The purpose of the tank is to provide the infantry with space and freedom of movement in safety. A duel over just a few pipe lengths is an exception. As in the case of the Bradley versus the T-90.

With the courage of desperation, victorious against technical superiority: Ukrainian soldiers in a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. This “battle taxi” is currently defeated in a duel by a modern Russian T-90 main battle tank. © Oliver Weiken/dpa

Armored personnel carriers are primarily intended for the safe transport of soldiers and not as battle tanks. However, these are also used at the front. Armored personnel carriers transport soldiers directly into the middle of the war without being damaged and then support the infantry in action. The armored personnel carrier's cannon is smaller than that of the main battle tank; For this reason alone, an infantry fighting vehicle is inferior to an enemy main battle tank in terms of firepower, armor and range and is, in principle, easier to destroy; or like the magazine Forbes writes: “The US-made M-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is not a tank. It’s a combat taxi for the infantry.”

Duel of tankers: Bradley crew kills T-90 crew

Drone footage of the current duel shows the T-90 opening fire and missing two roving M-2s. The M-2s then out maneuver the T-90 and fire faster. An M-2 bombards the battle tank as it races past with its 25-millimeter grenades. A second M-2, rolling in the opposite direction, takes over where the first left off – firing autocannon rounds at close range into the normally better protected tank. Commentators suggest that the Bradley's fire appears to have killed both the driver and commander of the T-90 and caused the vehicle to spin out of control. Ultimately, the T-90's turret continues to rotate and the tank rolls into a tree.

Already around six months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the T-90 has made global headlines: a completely intact example of the Russian T-90M tank was captured by Ukrainian troops, according to the magazine The Warzone reported. Apparently this was the first example of Putin's super tank to fall into the hands of Western powers. The Warzone described it as an unexpected success for NATO: “The procurement of such an advanced tank is the latest in a long series of intelligence strokes of luck for the Ukrainians and their NATO allies.” Apparently the crew had abandoned it after the chain was destroyed.

Russian doctrine: simply accept losses in people and material

Basically, such behavior is part of the normal behavior of Russian tank crews, who assume that their own front is advancing anyway and that their own troops would collect the vehicle as it advances. Features of the T-90M model used in Ukraine include an improved 125mm smoothbore main gun in a modernized turret. This is complemented by an advanced guided missile facility on top of the turret. The Warzone estimates that at the beginning of the invasion only around 100 examples of the second most modern Russian tank had been used in the invasion.

While its successor, the as-yet-unproven T-14 Armata, ultimately aims to offer a revolutionary tank design, the T-90M represents more of a highly evolutionary approach, first introduced in 2014. Built at the beginning of the 1990s as a further development of the T-72 and its successor, the T-80, from the Cold War era, the models were each adapted to the state of the art without surpassing all opposing models in a particular segment.

Ultimately, the T-90M is simply better protected than its predecessors and has enhanced countermeasures capabilities. This includes built-in explosive reactive armor to protect against shaped charges and minimize the impact of armor-piercing bullets on the armor steel casing. The now lost T-90 tank helps to substantiate the theory with which the German military economist Marcus Keupp has been astonishing the world for months. The lecturer at the ETH Zurich Military Academy had predicted that Russia should have lost the war by October 2023. Keupp based his thesis on mathematical calculations based on data about Russia's estimated tank stocks, material attrition rates and production capacities – according to this, every single loss of people or material contributes to accelerating the end of the war, i.e. Vladimir Putin's defeat.

Military expert Keupp: Russia should have lost a long time ago

Keupp's thesis that Russia will have strategically lost the war in October 2023 was published in March last year New Zurich newspaper published and then discussed controversially – reality has now caught up with the scientist. In mid-December, however, Keupp renewed his forecast to the news portal T Online: Vladimir Putin still has 100 days left before he runs out of steam economically, claims Keupp.

A balanced battle situation was already foreseeable in November last year – without any advantages for one side or the other being foreseeable. The commander in chief of the Ukrainian military, General Valeriy Zalushnyj, therefore continues to fear a long-lasting war of attrition against Russia Time online writes. No warring party was able to gain a decisive advantage over the other, Saluschnyj also had over the British Economist expressed.

Ukraine is certain: the human factor will count in the next counteroffensive

“Just like in World War I, we have reached a technological level that puts us in a stalemate,” Zalushnyi said. In the east of the country, Kiev is currently building large-scale defenses including concrete barricades, also known as “dragon’s teeth,” as recent photos on social networks show. This also limits the mobility of a modern tank and makes it easy prey against a motivated and trained tank crew.

According to that star Russia primarily needs the modern T-90 tanks as a mobile fire department against a renewed Ukrainian counteroffensive. In particular, the areas that are interesting for such a Ukrainian counteroffensive will be reinforced by the deployment of modern Russian tanks. In any case, extensive advances by tank units are made unlikely by the barriers. Isolated tanks are more likely to appear; Due to their advantages over old Soviet tanks, reinforcements from the West would probably come. This could still threaten a mobile battle between armored troops; and the Russian tank oldies had no chance. Only T-14 Armata and T-90 could survive against modern Western tanks in the open field – if their crews allowed it.