ANDThe Parliament of Ukraine adopted a bill on Tuesday that prohibits the Orthodox Church linked to Russia, in a new religious rupture step, social and institutional with Moscow, two and a half years after the start of the Russian invasion of the country.

According to the criteria of

The Church targeted by this decision was once the most popular in Ukraine, a country with a large Orthodox majority.But it has lost many followers in recent years as Ukrainian national sentiment has gained ground against Russia.

This process was accelerated by the creation in 2018 of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church independent of Moscow and then by the beginning in February 2022 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, openly supported by the Moscow Patriarchate.

In total, 265 deputies (out of 450 in parliament) approved the bill, which bans religious organisations with ties to Russia, including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church linked to the Moscow Patriarchate.

The bill must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky to enter into force.

Vladimir Putin. Photo:EFE Share

“A false church”

In May 2022, the Church affected by the decision announced that it was breaking its ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, but the Ukrainian government considers it to remain, in practice, dependent on Russia.

In kyiv, several faithful were praying on Tuesday outside the part of the Pechersk Lavra monastery that is part of the Moscow Patriarchate, which has been closed since last year.

“There is no politics here. We just come and pray for our children and our loved ones… I have never seen any KGB agents,” Svetlana, a 56-year-old woman who preferred not to give her surname, told AFP.

Instead, President Zelensky welcomed the vote on social media, stressing that “a law on [la] “spiritual independence” of Ukraine.

According to MP Yaroslav Jelezniak, the parishes of the affected Church will have nine months to “break their ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.”

“This is an illegal act that constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental notions of freedom of conscience and human rights,” a spokesman for the Russian Patriarchate, Vladimir Legoida, said on Telegram.

Earlier, Russian foreign minister Maria Zakharova also condemned the initiative, saying it was an attempt by kyiv to “destroy canonical and true Orthodoxy and put in its place a substitute, a false Church,” referring to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo:AFP Share

Kremlin “metastasis”

The Church linked to Russia still has about 9,000 parishes in Ukraine, compared to 8,000 to 9,000 in the Orthodox Church independent of Moscow’s control, according to the press.

The removal of Moscow-linked parishes could take months, even years, as the ban on each one would have to be approved by a court, Ukrainian experts say.

According to a poll conducted in 2023 by the International Institute of Sociology in Kyiv, 66% of Ukrainians were in favour of banning the Church linked to Moscow.

Moreover, 54% of Ukrainians identified with the independent Church, and only 4% with the Church subordinate to the Russian Patriarchate, according to a survey conducted by the same organization in 2022. The previous year, on the other hand, 42% of respondents declared their attachment to the independent Church and 18% to the one connected to the Russian Patriarchate.

“It’s all politics. There can be nothing, whether it’s art, sport or even religion, that is separate from politics,” said Igor, a 21-year-old man, outside the section of the Pechersk Lavra monastery belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which remains open.

“In fact, I fully support this ban,” he added, accusing the Russian Orthodox Church of being an agent of the Kremlin that has “metastasized so much that we will fight it for decades.”