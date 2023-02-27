The images of Bakhmut’s destruction by the Russians are as impressive as those of Mariupol at the time. What was once a city of nearly 80,000 people has been reduced to a cemetery and a pile of rubble and death. According to figures provided by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, no more than six thousand people remained in the city at the end of February, but they roam the ghostly scenery of ruins, destroyed houses, human remains, corpses scattered everywhere. These are sequences that show better than many words the concept of “liberation” of Putin’s Russia: razing to the ground what were once peaceful towns (Bakhmut also benefited from important salt mines, which supported its economy). “To be honest – says Vereshchuk – I am very surprised by what 6,000 civilians are still doing there. I appeal to civilians in Bakhmut: if you are a pragmatic, law-abiding and patriotic citizen, you must evacuate immediately.” You will immediately recognize pro-Russians or cowards from the comments on images like these: those who will say that every war is this, are part of the wretched tribe. (Jacopo Jacoboni) Follow the updates on the conflict with the live



