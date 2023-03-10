Satellite images captured on March 6 show the devastation in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine disputed between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The images also show infrastructure destroyed by the fighting, including railway and road bridges over the Bakhmutovka River. Bakhmut is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, described by some as “real hell”.
