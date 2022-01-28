Home page politics

From: Cindy Boden

Former Chancellor Schröder condemns Baerbock’s “provocation” of Russia. © Kay Nietfeld/photothek/dpa/IMAGO

Scholz should contradict his predecessor Schröder, at least that’s what the Union demands. Because the ex-Chancellor’s statements about the Ukraine conflict and Baerbock are causing a stir.

Berlin – Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has had to put up with some criticism after his statements on Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the Ukraine conflict. “To accuse Ukraine of ‘saber rattling’ in the current situation is pure cynicism,” Thorsten Frei, Parliamentary Secretary of the Union faction in the Bundestag, told the German Press Agency.

Schröder “irritates our neighbors and partners with his provocations” and contributes to “undermining the trust that has been hard-earned.” He also called on the Chancellor to react: “His combination of business lobbyism and politics threatens to become a serious burden. It’s high time that Olaf Scholz contradicted his party friend,” said Frei.

Schröder on Baerbock’s policy in Ukraine: “Small provocation” by Russia

Schröder had previously said in the podcast “Die Agenda”: “I very much hope that the saber-rattling in Ukraine will finally really stop.” Refusal of arms deliveries, sometimes that knocks the bottom out of the barrel.”

At the same time, the former SPD leader targeted Foreign Minister Baerbock (Greens): He criticized the fact that she had visited Ukraine before her first visit to Moscow – it was a “small provocation” by Russia. “I was surprised that one visits Russia and is in Kiev beforehand. Well, the Russians accepted that,” said Schröder. Baerbock first traveled to Kiev for her inaugural visit at the beginning of January, and then went on to Moscow, where she met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Schröder also praised Baerbock’s clear no to arms deliveries to Ukraine during the trip. That was “respectable”.

Greens angry about Schröder’s statement on Baerbock: “Unworthy of a former Chancellor”

But attacks are now also coming from the ranks of the Greens: “The remarks that I heard from Gerhard Schröder are unworthy of a former Chancellor,” said the party’s political director, Michael Kellner, before the Greens’ party conference. “These statements undermine the federal government’s efforts to find a peaceful solution and they reverse cause and effect.”

Schröder has been friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin since he was Chancellor from 1998 to 2005. He also holds management positions in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects. He is Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee of Nord Stream AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nord Stream 2 AG. The gas lines are extremely controversial. (cibo/dpa)