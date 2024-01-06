Ukraine is waiting for news from the United States to receive new weapons, in the meantime it risks losing the ones it currently has. The $61 billion package is stalled in Congress. The green light for the new supply is in doubt due to the opposition of some Republicans in the Senate. Meanwhile, from Washington and the surrounding area, other clouds are looming on the horizon for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The United States will soon no longer be able to supply weapons to Ukraine, in particular to maintain the supply of Patriot air defense systems which can cost from 2 to 4 million dollars each, writes the New York Times citing White House officials and the Pentagon.

Because the Patriots are essential

The Patriots are designed to counter ballistic missiles and, from the moment the first battery entered combat space in Ukraine, they reshaped the battle for the skies by successfully repelling Russian air attacks. The raids by Moscow's forces take place day after day without substantial interruption. Especially thanks to the defense systems provided by the West, Kiev can try to limit the damage caused by attacks, which hit civilian targets causing deaths and injuries.

Equally important is the role played by the Patriots in defending against sophisticated saturation bombing, writes the New York Times. These assaults use a combination of land, sea and air launch platforms to send missiles and drones towards Ukraine along various flight paths, descending along different trajectories with coordinated impact times intended to overwhelm Kiev's defenses.

Furthermore The Patriot's powerful radar has a range of more than 93 miles and can locate up to 100 targets simultaneously, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. It is clear that a reduction or interruption of supply would have extremely negative effects on the defensive capabilities of Ukraine, already committed to resisting in an extremely complex phase of the war.

What Zelensky said

Zelensky, in one of his latest messages, described 2024 as 'a year of resistance', an obstacle to overcome in order to then aim for victory. As has been established, the Ukrainian counteroffensive during 2023 did not bring the desired turning point to the conflict.

The war continues with few changes at the front in recent weeks: along the eastern front, in particular, Russian pressure has led to the 'conquest' of the rubble that once fell within the territory of the city of Marinka. The war situation seems destined to remain unchanged in the immediate future, with about 2 months of winter ahead. January, however, will still be decisive for Kiev, also and above all for events and decisions thousands of kilometers from Ukraine. If the United States Congress gives the green light to the 61 billion package, also rewarding the pressure of President Joe Biden's administration, the prospects for Ukraine would change.