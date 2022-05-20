Russia has announced that it has taken control of the Azovsta steel plantthe Mariupol. According to reports from TASS, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin of the completion of the operation and the complete liberation of the plant from Ukrainian militants, with the surrender of the last 531 defenders of the plant. “The Azovstal underground facilities where the militants were hiding are now under full control of the Russian military,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered. “The last group of 531 militants surrendered today” reads.

The pro-Russian Telegram channels broadcast a video in which Sergei Volynsky, commander of the 36th brigade, declares that the unit has surrendered. If confirmed, the surrender would mean the end of the siege that lasted over 2 months.

The withdrawal of the military from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol will be completed soon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipated, quoted on Telegram by Mykolaiv Nikvesti. “To date, all civilians who were stranded in the plant have been taken away. Civilians have been taken out, doctors have been taken out, even the seriously injured and not,” Zelensky said, adding that “the withdrawal soon will be completed “.

Shortly before it had been the commander of the Azov regiment, Denys Prokopenko, to announce that all the seriously injured Ukrainian civilians and fighters have been evacuated from the steel mills. The next stop, he explained in a video message where he appeared with an arm bandage, plans to take fighters who lost their lives while defending the facility out of the Azovstal. ”We responded to Kiev’s order not to continue the resistance to save livesProkopenko explained, saying that he was “able to evacuate civilians and those who were seriously injured and needed help”.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, Moscow troops have finished clearing the ruins of the theater, hiding the number of people who died during the Russian bombing of March 16. This was stated by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, quoted by Kyiv Independent. “Now we will never know how many civilians were killed there,” he comments. In the theater, in front of which a large inscription with the word ‘children’ in Russian had been drawn on the ground, hundreds of civilians had taken refuge.