“Save the military of Mariupol, save Ukraine”: this is the appeal that arose from Piazza Duomo, in Milan, where wives and girlfriends also participated in the flashmob organized to ask for humanitarian corridors for the “martyr city” of the soldiers of the Azov regiment.

“My husband and I lived in Lviv, where he was studying medicine. He could have had a peaceful life, but when the war broke out on February 24, he returned to fight to defend Ukraine, as he had done in the past,” she says. to Adnkronos Alina, 21 years old and also a soldier, refugee in Milan with her six-month-old son since 23 March. The husband, on the other hand, is fighting in the South of Ukraine among the ranks of the Azov regiment, unable to reach Mariupol, where Alina’s brother-in-law and friends are instead. The contacts are sporadic: “I have no news of my brother-in-law, whom I haven’t seen since December. My husband, on the other hand, writes to me from time to time, but rarely calls, because he can’t physically do it. Yesterday, however, he phoned and told me to worry only about my health and that of our son “.

Impossible for the 21-year-old: “I’m so proud of my husband, but I’m also very worried about him. I can’t eat anymore, knowing that they don’t have food over there; and I can’t even sleep, because I spend nights on the phone. , desperate for news. When I find them, I post them on social media and tag world leaders, to make them understand what is happening “.

The wives and girlfriends of those left to defend Mariupol and Southeast Ukraine are very close to each other. “Our husbands are stuck there, with no possibility of getting out, as are the civilians. They need to be evacuated. We as wives and girlfriends of all these soldiers have united and we want together to make appeals for their evacuation, even to the UN “, says Margherita, 32 years old. Her boyfriend, who is about to turn 37, is barricaded in the Azovstal steelworks, together with the last defenders of Mariupol. His name is Viktor, who despite “being a rather common name in Ukraine, for me it is a sign that he must necessarily achieve victory”, observes his girlfriend, who repeats with her eyes that shine several times that for her “he is a Superhero “.

“We talk on the phone more or less once a week, but talking is very difficult. When he calls me, he tries to reassure me, he tells me that everything is fine, but through my sister’s husband I found out that Viktor was also injured and who sometimes drink sugary water from the radiators, because they lack food. I am very worried and at the same time so proud of him “, says Margherita.