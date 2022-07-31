“We know that in Ukraine the Azov fighters are the heroes and it is obvious that ours would not even have touched them. From what I know the Russians tortured the boys and in this way they want to cover the traces of torture.” Thus Anna Zaitseva, wife of Kyrylo Zaitsev, nom de guerre as a fighter of Azov Volt, expresses, speaking with Adnkronos, the certainty that the explosion that destroyed the Olenivka prison was caused by the Russians and not, as Moscow claims. , the result of a Ukrainian raid.

“From what I know, many experts have already evaluated the video and said that there would be a fire from inside as there are no craters that would have been caused by the Himars – he continues – the windows did not explode”. “Another thing that makes you suspicious is that there are no victims among the prison staff. In fact, all the dead people were from the Azov regiment. This also suggests that everything was done on purpose”, continues the 25-year-old who in May with the A few months old son, she left the Azovstal steel mill where she entered with her husband at the end of February. She hasn’t heard from him since.

“Unfortunately I don’t have any news from him at the moment. And what happened yesterday shocked us all”, continues Anna who after being evacuated to Mariupol has now been in Berlin for a few weeks where she is waiting for a residence permit to access the medical care for her and the baby, who still suffers from the months spent in Azovstal.

Speaking again about what happened in the prison, the young woman says she is “shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross because I don’t understand what these organizations are for if they allow such brutal behavior with Azov prisoners of war. I don’t understand why Russia has not yet been recognized as an aggressor state, a terrorist state. Because you see – he adds – in Ukraine, every day is September 11th. In Ukraine, terrorist acts take place every day “.

“I would like the Italians to see the interviews from Azovstal again, to make sure once again that it is all true, it is not a fake, it is the life that Ukraine lives every day – says Anna – And while you can have a coffee, eat a pizza, in Ukraine people have to fight for water or food “.

In Mariupol the “situation is critical, horrible, people have no food, no drinking water, no medicines. There are skeletons of people scattered on the streets. And this is not a horror movie or a King book. But. the reality of the Ukrainians, “Zaitseva said, telling Adnkronos about the situation in the Ukrainian martyr city that fell into the hands of the Russians, where her grandmother and an uncle still remain.

“I am in contact with them. Through the internet, they send me messages from time to time. They say that the situation is horrible”, explains the 25-year-old Ukrainian. “Representatives from DNR, the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk, came to our house and asked questions about us, because they know about us, about my husband, but none of the neighbors told them anything,” continues Anna.

“The 9-storey building we lived in was bombed, the whole apartment remained, but it was completely ransacked – he continues – People miss everything, they burn their furniture to warm up at night and cook something. Because what happens in Mariupol now perhaps it happened at the time of the Second World War “. Finally, the young Ukrainian mother complains that now after more than five months of war in European countries, people no longer want to see the reality of the destruction in Ukraine. Social media – he denounced – “delete the contents on the war because they are considered sensitive, unacceptable. I understand that people are now on vacation, especially countries like Italy, France, Spain. People want to relax and not think about the war in a distant Ukraine. . But I would like to remind – he warns – that the earth is round and no one knows that perhaps ‘Mariupol’, ‘Bucha’ and ‘Irpin’ could repeat themselves in another country in Italy, France or Spain. No one is assured of the fate that has now touched. to Ukraine “.