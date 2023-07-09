The commanders of the Azov battalion, who returned to Ukraine from Turkey yesterday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, are ready to return to the battlefield. Commander Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, commander of the 36th brigade of the Marine Corps Sergey Volynsky, senior officer of “Azov” Oleg Khomenko and commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denis Shlega announced their intentions in a press conference held shortly after their arrival in Lviv where they were greeted as heroes.

“The most important thing for today is that the Ukrainian army has taken the strategic initiative on the front line and is advancing every day, getting back to the front line is our main goal“, said Prokopenko. “We will continue to do our job. We are military. We took an oath,” Palamar added.

The five commanders staunchly defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for months. Taken prisoner by the Russians after Zelensky asked them to surrender in May 2022, they were freed in September in a prisoner exchange. However, the five had been sent to Turkey under the protection of Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, with the commitment that they would remain in the country until the end of the war.