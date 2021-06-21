45 ‘+ 4’



First half ends, Ukraine 0, Austria 1.



45 ‘+ 3’



Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.



45 ‘+ 2’



Stefan Lainer (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.



45 ‘+ 2’



Attempt blocked. Florian Grillitsch (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.



45 ‘+ 2’



Auction stopped. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



42 ‘



Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left.



37 ‘



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Georgi Bushchan.



37 ‘



Auction stopped. Konrad Laimer (Austria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.



36 ‘



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavaev.



35 ‘



Attempt blocked. Konrad Laimer (Austria) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



33 ‘



Substitution, Austria. Alessandro Schöpf replaces Christoph Baumgartner because of an injury.



31 ‘



Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine).



31 ‘



Marko Arnautovic (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.



29 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.



25 ‘



Foul by David Alaba (Austria).



25 ‘



Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.



25 ‘



Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).



25 ‘



Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



25 ‘



Martin Hinteregger (Austria) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross after a corner kick.



24 ‘



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavaev.



2. 3′



Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Austria).



2. 3′



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



twenty-one’



Gooooool! Ukraine 0, Austria 1. Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) right footed shot from the center of the box following a corner.



twenty’



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Mykola Matvienko.



18 ‘



Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine).



17 ‘



Corner, Ukraine. Corner committed by Martin Hinteregger.



16 ‘



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Mykola Matvienko.



16 ‘



Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



fifteen’



Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).



fifteen’



Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.



14 ‘



Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine).



eleven’



Attempt missed. Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross after a corner kick.



10 ‘



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Ruslan Malinovskiy.



8 ‘



Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



8 ‘



Foul by Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine).



7 ‘



Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic with a header.



6 ‘



Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Austria).



6 ‘



Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



5′



Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.



3′



Hand of Stefan Lainer (Austria).



3′



Corner, Austria. Corner committed by Serhiy Sydorchuk.



3′



Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross after a corner kick.



two’



Corner, Austria. Conceded by Oleksandr Zinchenko.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

