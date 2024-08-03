Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Ukraine attacks Russian military airfields during the night. Ammunition and fuel depots are also hit.

Kiev – Ukraine is said to have attacked the Russian military airfield Morozovsk with drones on Saturday night (3 August). This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on FacebookThe military has confirmed attacks on an ammunition depot where, among other things, guided aerial bombs are stored. The depot is located in the Russian border region of Rostov.

Several oil and fuel depots in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions were also attacked. Two oil tanks caught fire. It has not yet been confirmed whether air defense systems and aircraft were also damaged or destroyed, reports the news portal Ukrainian PravdaThe operation was carried out in cooperation with the Security Service (SBU), the Military Intelligence Service (HUR) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After drone attack in Ukraine: Videos show fire in Russia

The Russian Telegram channel Mash distributed videos that are said to show such fires in the Rostov region. The governor of the region, Vasily Golubyev, confirmed attacks on the Kamensk and Morozovsk districts, where several objects were damaged. Authorities confirmed, according to the news agency Reutersthat a fuel tank caught fire during a drone attack in the Kamensky district of the Rostov region. 55 Ukrainian drones were counted over the Rostov region alone, Telegram reported.

Explosions and fires in Russia after a drone attack by Ukraine © Screenshot Facebook / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Further north in the Oryol region, two misguided Ukrainian drones flew into a high-rise building in the village of Schilino. Several floors were damaged, but there were no reports of casualties. According to Ukrainian Pravda Residents in the Rostov and Oryol regions reported explosions on the night of Saturday (3 August).

In the Ukraine war: Kiev and Russia attack each other with drones

The Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow announced that 75 Ukrainian drones were intercepted during the night. These figures could not be independently verified, but the number suggests a major attack by Ukraine with drone swarms.

Ukraine, for its part, reported nighttime Russian air strikes with 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones. Of these, 24 drones were shot down, the air force in Kiev said. An infrastructure facility in the western Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia was hit, the regional administration said.

Drones important for Kyiv’s armed forces in the Ukraine war

In the war in Ukraine, drones, which are now deployed in large swarms, are among Kiev’s most important long-range weapons. However, the damage caused in Russia by these attacks is disproportionate to the devastation caused by Russian rockets, cruise missiles and drones in Ukraine.

For weeks, Ukraine has been increasingly attacking airfields in Russia. Moscow is therefore withdrawing more and more fighter jets from airports near the border. In addition to drone attacks, Russia also believes that Ukraine could use Western ATACMS missiles to attack airfields.

But the Russian army is also targeting Ukrainian airfields. Dozens of F-16 fighter jets are currently being delivered to Ukraine, which Russia is trying to destroy – including with random attacks. (lrg/dpa)