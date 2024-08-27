Home policy

Several Ukrainian drones are said to have been intercepted in Russian cities. There is a Russian bomber base in one of the cities.

Saratov/Engels – On Monday morning (26 August), Ukraine and Russia again reported heavy air strikes. Ukrainian drones are said to have targeted the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced. However, Russian air defense was able to intercept and destroy the drones.

Roman Busargin, the governor of Russia’s Saratov Oblast, confirmed the drone attack on Telegram. He reported that several residential buildings were damaged by debris from downed Ukrainian drones. This included the Volga Sky residential complex, which at 128.6 meters is the tallest building in the city and, according to its own statements, “in the entire Volga region.” All rescue services were said to have been deployed after the attack.

The war in Ukraine will “cost Russians dearly”: drone attack in Russian territory

Saratov is located about 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The city’s airport is said to have been damaged by the drone shooting. However, flight operations were quickly resumed. The attack is more worrying for the city of Engels, which is located on the opposite side of the Volga.

A strategic Russian military base with TU-95 bombers is stationed in Engels. These long-range bombers were also used in an air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The distance from the damaged building to the bombing base in Engels is only 12 kilometers. It is still unclear whether the base was the target of the Ukrainian attacks. Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said on Telegram: “The desire to destroy our energy will cost the Russians dearly: their infrastructure.”

Russian TU-95 bombers are stationed at the bomber base in Engels. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Sergei Fadeichev

Massive air strikes against Ukraine: Air raid warning in Kyiv and other cities

Ukraine was also subjected to a massive air attack from Russia. Observers in Kiev report one of the heaviest air attacks in two and a half years of war. Rockets, cruise missiles and drones rained down on the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of the morning.

Explosions were reported from the outskirts of the capital and the regions of Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Lviv, according to the official air raid alert app. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that half of the country, 15 regions, were affected by the air strikes, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had deployed 11 TU-95 strategic bombers and several missiles had been shot down. A major Russian attack had already been expected. The US Embassy had even warned that it could happen around Ukraine’s Independence Day on Saturday, August 24. (lw with news agencies)