The most recent loss of the Black Sea Fleet: the patrol ship “Sergei Kotov” (front). Russia is gradually being deprived of its former strength in Crimea. (archive image). © Vitaly Timkiv/IMAGO

Russia cultivates an old military virtue in Crimea: camouflage, deception and disappearance. The Black Sea Fleet continues to retreat.

Sevastopol – The behavior of. seems “strange” at the moment Vladimir Putin's Navy in the Black Sea – its commanders play hide-and-seek. The Ukraine is apparently getting closer and closer to them. Ship after ship is lost and the Russian Black Sea Fleet resorts to drastic measures; and incidentally into the mothballs of passive warfare. The Black Sea Fleet is trying to escape its captors or at least go into hiding. Ukraine continues to put pressure on the Crimea; and with success, as British intelligence has now confirmed.

“Two Ropucha-class landing ships, tanks and a Yuri Ivanov-class intelligence vessel suffered collateral damage from Ukrainian attacks on a Russian communications center in Sevastopol, the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as the British posted on X (formerly Twitter ) published. British intelligence pointed out that attacks of this type force Russian ships of higher tactical value to use other port infrastructure. The Russian Black Sea Fleet once again has to ensure that it gains land.

Sevastopol is slowly but surely slipping out of Russia's hands as a base in Crimea

Reports about this are increasing – some with strange content. It had already become massively public at the end of last year Russia Sevastopol as a base in Crimea is slowly but surely slipping out of hand. For example, she writes The New Zurich Times: “Russia has recently moved numerous warships from Sevastopol to ports further east on the Black Sea. This emerges from satellite images from the beginning of October, which an American naval expert evaluated. The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the 'Admiral Makarov', another frigate of the same type, all three operational Kilo-class submarines, six landing ships and a number of smaller ships are now in the port of Novorossisk on the Russian Black Sea coast. Additional warships were relocated to Feodosiya in the east of the Crimean peninsula.

That alone wouldn't be worth frowning at, but Putin's admirals have been using brushes and paint for some time now and copying a trick that the German battleship Bismarck also tried to cheat her fate with in the first years of the Second World War: The Russian Navy is pursuing, by its standards, a radically new approach to protecting its most valuable warships from Ukrainian attacks. A deceptive camouflage scheme was used on the Admiral Essen frigate. This is an attempt to mislead Ukrainian drone pilots – the success is open to speculation. After all, the magazine speaks Naval News that the Russian Navy is trying to adapt to the new realities of war.

“Despite Russia’s attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to show success in weakening the Black Sea Fleet’s ability and projecting its power into this region.”

The Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates of Project 11356P have been a mainstay of Russian attacks on Ukraine so far – they can each carry eight Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles and are therefore effective at considerable distances. These are generally equivalent to the American Tomahawk and are often fired at targets deep in Ukraine. Frigates like the Admiral Essen are considered the most powerful warships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet and have acted as flagships since the cruiser Moskva was sunk relatively early after the outbreak of the Ukrainian War. The ships are therefore a worthwhile target for Ukrainian attacks with unmanned weapons, which have so far proven to be extremely powerful.

The Russian Navy is now trying to better camouflage its ships at sea by breaking up their contours – for example by “greying out” the bow and stern to simulate a smaller class of ship – this was also attempted with the Bismarck Naval News writes: “This combined elements of both deceptive and disruptive camouflage. The deceptive part relevant here was a false bow and stern painted in a dark color. There was even a fake bow wave and wake to match the apparent shortening of the hull. This was an attempt to confuse observers about the size and therefore the identity of the ship. On satellite images from Novorossisk The Admiral Essen was then unmasked, the gray surfaces were not a reflection of the light, but an unusual color scheme. Russia is on the defensive.

Russia is taking threats more seriously – ships are turning away from the Bosphorus again

The Germans liked to use the false perspective method in their patterns during World War II. Portions of the hull and superstructure were painted everything from light gray to near-black, and waves were painted on the bow and stern. The colors on the ship's ends contrasted with the rest of the hull and were intended to confuse the enemy's perspective of the ship's dimensions. The suggested waves on the steel were intended to make it difficult to get a clear picture of the ship's speed.

Russian ships appear to be acting more cautiously in the Black Sea after a series of Ukrainian drone strikes decimated Putin's navy in the region, also reports Newsweek: In a recent “interesting incident,” like Newsweek writes, a group of Russian ships appeared to be approaching the Bosphorus before unexpectedly turning back instead of heading to Russian-controlled Crimea, according to a Ukrainian Navy spokesman Newsweek reported. Russia had sent two ships to escort other units, possibly cargo ships.

Ukraine has apparently gained control over the Black Sea

Such an escort would occur rarely, perhaps once a month, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, according to the Ukrainian News Agency Unian on Ukrainian television. “But at some point they just turned around and went back.” Because the motive for the U-turn remained unclear, Pletenchuk speculated that the ship’s commanders may have been informed of a “threat.” Pletentschuk saw this as an appreciation of the continuous pinpricks against the Black Sea Fleet. “These ships were forced to move along the Turkish border and practically hid in Turkish territorial waters. So they did not take the shortest route that they would normally take, but fled to their hiding places,” the spokesman added.

“Despite Russia's attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to show success in weakening the Black Sea Fleet's ability and exerting its power in this region,” British intelligence said, according to the Ukrainska Pravda. However, the appearance of Russia's defense in the Black Sea is a little deceptive. Russia could still attack Ukraine from the eastern parts of the Black Sea; But the development makes it clear that Russian defense approaches to mitigating Ukraine's unconventional approach to naval warfare are not working as intended, the British Ministry of Defense continued. The Ukraine war is approaching a turning point in Crimea.

Crimea appears to have become the comfort zone of Russian naval officers

According to research by the ZDF The smallest of the four Russian fleets had already begun to lose its terror with the sinking of the Moskva: the ship operated without escort, sailed without a main radar, and some hatches were wide open, although they should have prevented fire from spreading throughout the ship. Apparently, the dilapidated condition of material and personnel remained even afterwards – with the corresponding consequences when Russia's war against Ukraine reached its current catastrophic proportions. Despite initial plans to conduct a landing operation in Odessa, the fleet was arguably unable to effectively support the Russian ground forces' fight in February and March 2022 due to fears of Ukrainian anti-ship missiles, such as ZDF writes. The Russian Admiralty also apparently underestimated the ingenuity of Ukrainian engineers in building floating drones.

The reasons probably lie in two opposing movements that complement each other and benefit Ukraine. Ukraine is reportedly increasing the pace of destroying the remaining 40 or so Russian warships in the Black Sea. In addition: This ZDF want to recognize that a certain sloppiness permeates the personnel of the Black Sea Fleet – because in contrast to the ports of the other three Russian fleets, for example the Northern Fleet with its submarine port near Murmansk, Crimea represents a comfort zone.

“This attracted both officers who had the necessary connections to be deployed here and older, often too old, commanders who wanted to finish their service in a convenient location. All in all, the Black Sea Fleet, in contrast to the rough and demanding Northern Fleet, has increasingly become a kind of vacation spot for uniformed personnel within the Russian Navy.”