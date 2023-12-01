Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Ukraine deliberately destroys Russian radar sites. For this strategy it needs Western weapon systems.

Kiev – The Ukrainian military seems to have a new strategy War of attrition against the army of Russia’s president Wladimir Putin to have found. Apparently air and missile attacks against radar infrastructure are being increased along the front in Donbass and on the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in violation of international law. In recent months there have been a “serious number” of attacks on radar stations, James Black from the US think tank “RAND” told the portal Newsweek. The Ukrainian military declined to comment – little of the military situation in Ukraine can be independently verified.

Is Russia running out of radar stations?

The Ukraine but in the past few weeks and months I have repeatedly claimed to have destroyed Russian artillery reconnaissance stations of the “Zoopark” type. The British Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army still has a maximum of “a handful” of them in use. One of the radar stations has a range of 50 kilometers. The front in Ukraine is almost 2,500 kilometers long.

A Russian “zoopark” radar in Ukraine. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

The Ukrainians’ campaign against the radar sites is “very important,” said Ukrainian security adviser Ivan Stupak Newsweek. It is therefore necessary to disrupt Russian intelligence. With the “Zoopark” example, it is important to consider how limited the resources of the Ukrainian artillery are now due to the West’s delivery difficulties.

Attacks on radar stations protect scarce Ukrainian war materials

RAND researcher James Black said Ukraine is currently fighting for every tactical advantage “it can get.” And the advantage over a Russian army with weakened radar capabilities is enormous: combat aircraft, which have been in particularly short supply in Ukraine for months, drones, material and ultimately troops are better protected. At the same time, it makes it more difficult for Russian commanders to make decisions, “to the point of paralyzing” the command structure, Black said.

So far, the Ukrainian military has mainly used Western weapon systems to strike radar sites. In particular, the US HIMARS rocket launcher would be used for this, said Black. In addition, the USA delivered AGM-88 anti-radar missiles some time ago. However, they have to be shot down by fighter jets. Ultimately, Ukraine’s military survival depends on Western arms supplies. (kb)