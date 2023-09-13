Home page politics

A Russian warship lies in front of the port city of Sevastopol. A Ukrainian attack is said to have taken place here. © Ulf Mauder/dpa

The Russian Defense Ministry reports cruise missile attacks on the port city of Sevastopol. Several people are injured.

Sevastopol – According to official information, two warships were damaged during Ukrainian missile attacks on the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Two ships under repair suffered damage as a result of hits from enemy cruise missiles,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvoshayev, had previously announced that 24 people had been injured in the attack.

According to Russian information, the anti-aircraft defense shot down seven cruise missiles. In addition, three water drones used in the attack on the Ordzhonikidze naval shipyard were destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified. In addition, the ministry’s report does not indicate how many cruise missiles reached their target or how severe the damage was.

Ukrainian media published images of the burning shipyard. US military bloggers wrote that a Kilo-class submarine and a landing ship were hit in the docks. The Kilo-class submarines, which have been built since 1980, are powered by diesel engines and are still used by the Russian Navy for a variety of purposes today. dpa