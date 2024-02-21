Home page politics

In the Ukraine war, Russia's troops are increasing the pressure, but Ukraine can continue to inflict heavy losses on the Russian military. The news ticker.

Ukraine attacked Russian training camp : Attack kills at least 60 Russian soldiers

: Ukraine-Ambassador thanks Olaf Scholz for “leadership role” The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Donetsk – Clashes between the Ukrainian army and the troops of the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin in the east of Ukraine continue. Finally, the city of Avdiivka fell to the Russian military. Ukraine withdrew to prevent encirclement. However, even after their success in Avdiivka, the Russian units continued to suffer heavy losses on the eastern front lines.

On Tuesday (February 20), the Ukrainian army launched a massive attack on a Russian training site near the village of Trudivske in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region. This was reported by the Russian edition of the British broadcaster BBC, citing informed sources. Motorized Russian soldiers from the eastern Transbaikalia region were there US-supplied Himars missiles were shot at while they were waiting for their commander in the training camp.

According to the BBC report, troops from the 4th, 5th and 6th companies of the 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade from the Trans-Baikal town of Borzya stood in formation at the site. In the open field they were at the mercy of an attack as they waited for their commander, Major General Oleg Moiseev. The impact of the Himars rockets later resulted in dozens of deaths, as the BBC found on the basis of video recordings. At least 60 Russian soldiers were killed, the broadcaster estimated the number of victims in its report. “The commanders built the camp in an open field,” complains one survivor of the attack in videos.

Despite the Taurus debate: Ukraine ambassador thanks Olaf Scholz for his “leadership role”

Despite the hesitation in the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles, the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev praised the Federal Republic's aid to Ukraine under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “Under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany has taken a leadership role in supporting our country. I am very grateful for that,” Makeiev told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

With view on Debate on the Taurus rockets Makeiev recalled earlier discussions: “When it came to tanks, it was said for a long time that these systems would not be delivered. But at some point they were there. The same applies to systems that have never been discussed publicly.” (bb/dpa)