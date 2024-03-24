Home page politics

Ukraine has carried out a successful military strike against Russia in Crimea. Videos are said to show the attack.

Sevastopol – In an attack on the port city of Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian army says it hit, among other things, two Russian ships, reports German press agency (dpa) on Sunday morning.

“The Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, carried out a powerful attack on Russian military facilities in Crimea,” Das said Military communications center of the country on Sunday.

The Ukrainian armed forces managed to “hit the landing ships Yamal and Azov as well as a communications center and other infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” it said. The Russian state news agency Ria Novosti called the attack on Sevastopol a “massive attack” in its first press report on Sunday. In addition, it was said that one person was killed and four others were injured by “falling rocket debris”. Residential buildings and vehicles were also damaged.

Governor sent by Putin: “Most massive attack in recent times”

On Saturday evening, the Russian army reported firing at least ten Ukrainian missiles. They were heading towards the Crimean peninsula and had Sevastopol as their destination, as the Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvoshayev, appointed by Vladimir Putin, said on his Telegram channel announced. He also confirmed that a 65-year-old was killed and four other people were injured in the “most massive attack in recent times”. Razvoshayev did not mention any damage caused to ships of the Russian Navy.

On the short message service X (formerly Twitter) alleged video footage of the Ukrainian military strike has now been published. It is said to show a large explosion in Sevastopol, surrounding which flames and a cloud of black smoke can be seen. In addition, the Russian air defense appeared to intercept incoming projectiles. According to the Newsweek However, the footage has not yet been independently verified.

According to open intelligence reports, three British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack the US intelligence service Newsweek reported. This is based on the Newsweek on information from the Telegram channel, which is influential in military affairs “Rybar“. According to him, in addition to Storm Shadow missiles, the French-made SCALP shells were used in the attack on Sevastopol.

The latest attack was preceded by Ukrainian military strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea

With its recent attack on Sevastopol, Ukraine has once again targeted the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet, some of which is stationed in Crimea. The fight for Crimea is extremely politically charged. After Vladimir Putin annexed them in 2014, the Ukrainian government vowed not to hand them over to Russia easily.

Kiev already used the Storm Shadow long-range air-launched missiles in a military strike on Russian shipyards in Sevastopol in September 2023 to hit a Russian warship and the submarine “Rostov-on-Don” stationed in Sevastopol. Ukraine also used self-made naval drones against the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

Vladimir Putin is now far ahead more cautious about keeping its newer, larger ships in Crimea. He has already moved several of them to Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region – another Russian Navy base in the Black Sea, as retired Ukrainian naval captain Andrii Ryzhenko told us at the beginning of March Newsweek explained. (fh)