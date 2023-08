How did you feel about the content of this article?

A captured Russian tank is displayed in Kyiv as part of Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations, Aug 24, 2023. | Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE/EPA

The Ukrainian armed forces launched an attack against a Russian brigade in Crimea – a Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia since 2014 – causing several dozen victims among the occupiers, according to the Ukrinform agency, based on sources in the Ukrainian Security Service.

“The attack against the 126th brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was a special operation carried out jointly by the intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the sources said, adding that drones were used for the attack. , without revealing their exact number, and that there are dozens of dead and wounded, as well as damage to ammunition depots.

“We can already speak with certainty about several dozen Russians killed and wounded. Ammunition storage areas were also hit. In addition, military equipment was seriously damaged,” the sources detailed. The Security Service of Ukraine also announced that it reserves more “surprises” for the occupying forces.

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Moscow

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the country’s anti-aircraft defenses shot down, early on Saturday, a Ukrainian drone that was approaching Moscow. “Around 3 am Moscow time [21 horas de

sexta-feira em Brasília]on August 26, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone against installations on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel. .

The military statement specified that the drone was destroyed by anti-aircraft means over the territory of the Istra district, in the Moscow region, located about 40 kilometers northwest of the Russian capital. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or material damage as a result of the destruction of the unmanned device. In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up drone strikes against the Russian rear, both against Moscow and neighboring regions in southern Russia.