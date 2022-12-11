Several attacks by the Ukrainian Army hit Russian troop bases in the occupied city of Melitopol, in the south of the invaded country, at dawn this Sunday, December 11. Moscow said two people were killed, while kyiv said dozens of Russian casualties. One of the impacted places is an old hotel complex that was being used as a barracks.

Ukraine increases its commitment to the defense of its territories occupied by Russian troops.

This time the setting was the strategic city of Melitopol, in the Zaporizhia region, in the southeast of Ukraine. Multiple Himars rocket launchers, among other weapons, were launched by the Army of the invaded country on December 11 against several Russian bases.

Among them, an old tourist and hotel complex that was being used as a barracks, kyiv said. Video images broadcast on social networks showed the place engulfed in flames.

According to Ukrainian officials, several Russian deaths and injuries were reported. Dozens of “invaders” were killed, the city’s exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov said, while Moscow-imposed authorities there said two people were killed and 10 others injured.

Most of the dead were apparently in a diner when the site was attacked.

“The complex was completely destroyed. People were having dinner at this time and there were workers,” said the governor implanted by the Kremlin, in the province of Zaporizhia, Yevgueni Balitski.

Other sources indicated that the structure would have been used as a stronghold of the Wagner mercenary group, a feared Russian armed movement contracted by the Kremlin.

Witnesses noted that 10 explosions were heard, although some of these may have been from Russian anti-aircraft systems.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, stressed that Melitopol, a major industrial and transportation center occupied by Russia since March, is key to defending the south of the country.

“All logistics linking the Russian forces in the eastern part of the Kherson region (in the south) and up to the Russian border near Mariupol (in the east) are carried out through that city (…) If Melitopol falls, the entire defense line to Kherson collapses and the Ukrainian forces get a direct route to Crimea,” Arestovych explained.

During the night, explosions were also reported in Sevastopol and Simferopol, belonging to Crimea, a province in southern Ukraine and annexed by Russia since 2014, which Volodimir Zelenski’s Army has also promised to recover.

Russian attacks continue and Odessa is left in the dark

Moscow’s assaults throughout the country do not stop. The heaviest Russian shelling was around the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

President Zelensky stressed that the city is “practically destroyed” due to months of attacks by Vladimir Putin’s troops trying to capture it.

Ukraine is also hitting Russian positions at a time when much of the infrastructure in the port of Odessa was without power, after the Kremlin military used Iranian-made drones on Saturday, December 10, to attack two power facilities, he said. Kiev.

As a result, 1.5 million people find themselves without electricity.

“The situation in the Odessa region is very difficult (…) Unfortunately, the impacts were critical, so it takes more than just time to restore electricity. It doesn’t take hours, but a few days, unfortunately,” said the Ukrainian president.

Still, with Ukrainian forces operating on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, opposite Kherson, and with its military now installing Himars rocket systems on the western bank, Russian forces in the city are increasingly threatened.

Last Friday, December 9, the United States announced that it would send more aid to kyiv to strengthen its air defenses and defeat the Iranian drones fired by the Russians.

But former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has also warned that Moscow is ramping up its weapons production.

Melitopol is seen as the next big target for the Ukrainian army since it retook the important city of Kherson last November.

With Reuters and local media