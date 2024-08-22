Thursday, August 22, 2024, 2:03 PM











As a result of a new wave of Ukrainian drone attacks, the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region was hit early Thursday morning, various Telegram channels reported, including videos and photos of the fire caused by ammunition explosions. According to the regional governor, Andrei Bocharov, “the attack on Marinovka was repelled and most of the drones were destroyed.” “A fire broke out due to falling fragments,” but “there are no casualties.”

Locals are sharing footage and photos of what is happening. Witnesses say they heard drones flying, Russian anti-aircraft defences, gunfire in the airfield area and ammunition explosions that apparently lasted for several minutes. According to these witnesses, the first explosions were heard at around 3:30 a.m. One of the residents reported in a local chat that citizens have been asked to gather their documents, as “there may be an evacuation.”

According to images provided by NASA, several fires broke out at the airfield in the early hours of Thursday. Satellite images showed on August 19, that is, last Monday, about thirty military aircraft and eight trucks at the facility.

It is believed that tonight’s attack may have destroyed a missile depot, hence the continuous explosions. The civilian airport in the city of Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, has temporarily suspended air traffic. The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that drones were shot down overnight over the Volgograd region. Seven more were destroyed in Rostov-on-Don, four in the Belgorod region, two in the Voronezh region and two more in Bryansk and Kursk.

Several Ukrainian media outlets reported a new drone attack on Wednesday against the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region, where a Mig-31 fighter and two Il-76 military transport aircraft were destroyed. This same base was already attacked on August 14, when Ukrainian drones also hit airfields in three other Russian regions. It was, according to the Ukrainian press, the largest drone attack carried out so far by Kiev forces against Russian military infrastructure with the aim of destroying the fighters that Russia usually uses in its bombings.