Ukraine wants to “push the war” into Russia, Vladimir Putin’s home. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky breaks the silence on the attack that Kiev forces have carried out across the border, invading the Russian region of Kursk and acquiring control of a dozen or so population centers. Five days after the start of the offensive, the president addresses the topic in his usual daily message entrusted to the Telegram channel and social media.

“I have received several reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi about the front lines, our actions and the push for war on the aggressor’s territory. I thank every unit of our Defense Forces that is making all this possible. Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and to exert the necessary pressure on the aggressor,” Zelensky said.

The map in the Kursk region

Few words, no details but a clear address: After 2 and a half years of war on Ukrainian soil, the theatre of conflict is expanding. Men and vehicles from Kiev penetrated into Russian territory for about ten kilometers, reaching the point of controlling approximately 250 square kilometers and forcing the Russian authorities to order the evacuation of over 76 thousand civilians.

Moscow, evidently taken by surprise, takes cover by sending men and tanks to the region, poorly manned by a front line of conscripts and by the Chechen Akhmat battalion that has not offered any appreciable contribution. The Ukrainians hit a Russian column sent to the area, also exploiting the information obtained by checking the cameras used to monitor traffic.

What will happen?

The situation appears to be on the road to stabilization, although the fate of the city of Suzhda, which according to some Russian bloggers is partially controlled by the Ukrainians, is unclear at the moment. Kiev does not theoretically have the manpower and resources to control large portions of Russian territory for an extended period.

The offensive, however, has effects that go beyond the battlefield: the war beyond the border could leave its mark on the Russian population, forced to live with a reality never considered in the first two years of the ‘special operation’.

According to the Institute for the study of war (ISW), an American think tank that monitors the conflict on a daily basis, Russia has not yet opted to move units from other areas of the front to the Kursk region. At the moment, it relies mainly on conscript units and ‘irregular’ formations present in the region, with the prospect of using special forces men to counter the enemy.

Different information is filtering through from Kiev intelligence: Moscow reportedly began transferring men from Crimea. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian military units attacked a “mercenary station on the southern outskirts of Sudzha, in Russia’s Kursk region, using a missile with a thermobaric warhead.” The action reportedly killed “15 foreign mercenaries.”

The war is spreading

Meanwhile, the war is spreading to areas that until now have been only marginally affected by the conflict. About forty Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in an attack by Russian naval forces on a gas platform in the Black Sea, claims the spokesman of the Navy in Kiev, Dmytro Pletenchuk, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, according to whom Russian forces have gathered equipment and personnel there, with the aim of jamming satellite navigation signals in order to endanger civilian shipping.

“We cannot allow this,” Pletenchuk said, adding that there were no civilians on the platform, which was not operational. Some videos show images of a powerful explosion that allegedly occurred at the site, but their authenticity has not been independently verified.

The front with Belarus

Belarus, Russia’s main ally, is also making its voice heard, denouncing “criminal actions” attributed to Ukraine. The president Alexander Lukashenko reported the “destruction” of “air targets” that entered Belarusian airspace “from Ukraine”. The Foreign Ministry in Minsk doubled down, referring to the “violation of the state border by a group of attack drones launched from the territory of Ukraine” and “shot down”. For the ministry, this is a “very serious incident”, “criminal actions that aggravate the situation and constitute a dangerous attempt to expand the current conflict zone in our region”.

“We call on these parties to stop,” they say from Minsk. “If the conflict were to spread, it would overwhelm the entire region and reach the EU countries as well. There would be no winners.” Minsk also threatens to use the “right to self-defense and to respond appropriately to any provocation or hostile action.” Meanwhile, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that Lukashenko has ordered troops to strengthen their presence on the border with Ukraine and deploy Iskander and Polonez systems in the area.