The Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee today declared a state of alert for three regions on the border with Ukraine: these are Belgorod, Briansk and Kursk. The move, in response to the start of the Ukrainian offensive in Russian territory in recent days, will allow security forces to restrict the freedom of movement and the right to privacy of residents.

What it means and consequences

In announcing the measure, the committee refers to “the“unprecedented” attempt by Ukraine to destabilize the situation in several regionsin particular that of Kursk where Ukrainian forces have caused “casualties among the civilian population and destruction of civilian buildings”. Therefore, the note concludes, “in order to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts by enemy sabotage formations” a state of alert has been declared.

The measure allows for the disruption of communication networks, arrest of citizens without identifying them, seizure of vehicles, interception of telephone and online communications, and transfer of residents of these regions to “safe zones”. The Kursk region has been in a state of emergency since the night of August 7, when the incursions of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and armored vehicles began. Several areas of Belgorod province have also suffered power cuts following attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Fighting continues in Kursk region

Meanwhile, fighting continues today in several areas of the Russian region of Kursk, the scene of a surprise offensive by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory since last Tuesday. This is reported by Russian military bloggers who also describe night clashes.

The Russian Defense Ministry released another video today to show the increased presence of its forces in the region, with tanks taking up combat positions. The ministry also said it had repelled several Russian drone strikes. “The situation is stabilized at the moment,” military blogger Alexander Kharchenko wrote on Telegram about the progress of Russian units.

“Sudzha is holding, the command is making every effort to clear the city of the enemy,” he added, referring to the town near the border with Ukraine. “If the enemy does not unexpectedly deploy a significant number of forces, we can say that the peak of the crisis has passed,” Kharchenko concluded.