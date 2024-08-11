Ukraine attacks Russia, penetrates Kursk region and consolidates its positions, advancing 30 km into enemy territory, opening a new phase in the war that has been going on for 2 and a half years. The new scenario forces Russia and Vladimir Putin to confront a new reality: the war is now at home. And the Russian president must take note of the shortcomings of the defense apparatus, with the lines of conscripts – conscripts – and Chechens of the Akhmat battalion ‘pierced’ by Kiev’s forces.

Videos documenting Russia’s missteps are appearing on social media and Telegram channels: columns of burned vehicles, dozens of soldiers taken prisoner. Almost a week has passed since the beginning of the Ukrainian blitz and the Russian response is struggling to develop effectively.

Powers to the head of the FSB

The Kremlin decided to counter the Ukrainian offensive as if it were a terrorist action. It therefore announced an anti-terrorist operation not only in the Kursk region, but also in Belgorod and Bryansk. In command, therefore, is Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service (FSB): it is up to him to coordinate actions to counter “terrorist acts” committed in Russia and “units of the Ukrainian armed forces”.

Putin’s choice is being dissected by experts and analysts. The Institute for the study of war (ISW), an American think tank, observes that the Kremlin could have declared a formal state of war or introduced martial law: in this way, it could have adopted more drastic measures than those envisaged by the anti-terrorism operation. The launch of more restrictive measures, however, would have certified the emergency that, at the moment, Moscow is trying to reduce despite the evacuation of 80 thousand civilians.

According to Verstka, a leading opposition newspaper, the Kremlin has asked Russian deputies and senators not to comment on what is happening in Kursk “until further notice” and to limit themselves to referring only to official communications as a starting point for considerations and assessments.

Putin’s Choice: Why?

Putin’s decision to entrust the management of the crisis to Bortnikov is an implicit declaration of distrust towards the military apparatus present in Kursk, despite the attempt of the Chief of the General Staff, General Valeri Gerasimov, to maintain total control of the situation.

The head of the FSB, moreover, has distinguished himself in the past for the results obtained in complicated contexts: according to the ISW, he should be attributed a significant role in the management of the Wagner revolt, the mercenary company that under the leadership of Evgheny Prigozhin marched towards Moscow for 2 days in June last year.

Bortnikov’s mission, in this case, is complex for ‘structural’ reasons. The number 1 of the FSB will have to coordinate the actions of elements and departments that are part of different organizations, with the need to interact with the Ministry of the Interior and, obviously, with the Ministry of Defense.

According to analysts, Russia began sending men and equipment to the Kursk region on August 9, and has achieved initial results. The advance of Ukrainian forces has apparently slowed down, and Kiev units are said to no longer have control over the entire city of Suzhda.

Units are being moved from other areas of the front, including from the regions of Kharkiv and Kherson, which therefore risk being more exposed, but not from Donetsk. In general, based on information also spread by Russian milbloggers, Moscow seems inclined to rely on conscripts: conscripts should not be involved in front-line operations, as Putin has guaranteed in the past, but the red line now appears to have been well exceeded.