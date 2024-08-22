Ukrainian drones hit military targets inside the Russian Federation and reached the border in the early hours of this morning Depots of aerial bombs and fuel located at the Marinivka airbase in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federationaccording to an anonymous source from the Ukrainian secret service quoted on Thursday by the newspaper ‘Ukrainska Pravda’.

“The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is surgically targeting the airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Every achievement in this direction reduces Russian air superiority and significantly limits the capabilities of its aviation,” the anonymous source told the Ukrainian publication.

According to the SBU agent, Marinivka airfield is used by Russian aircraft attacking Ukrainian positions on the front line.

Russia on Thursday reported the downing of a total of 28 Ukrainian drones over six different regions of its territory overnight. Thirteen of these drones were shot down over the Volgograd region, according to Moscow.

File photo of a Ukrainian pilot operating a drone. Photo:AFP Share

Ukraine attacks military and strategic targets inside Russia several times a week.

Military airfields are one of the priority targets for kyiv, which is seeking to neutralize at source some of the planes responsible for firing the guided aerial bombs that Russia uses to clear the way for its ground forces by destroying positions and other defensive structures of Ukrainian troops on the front.

After this attack, Volgograd airport has suspended its services “due to restrictions on the use of airspace imposed in the region,” according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

The governor of the region, Andrei Bocharov, reported on Telegram that anti-aircraft defenses repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones in the Marinovka district early in the morning. As a result of the fall of drone fragments, a fire broke out at a Defense Ministry facility, with no reports of casualties.

Ukraine has been attacking Russia with drones on a daily basis, and on Wednesday it launched one of the largest attacks on Moscow, with eleven drones, since the start of the war, according to the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

In total, The day before, Russian anti-aircraft defenses neutralized 45 drones, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian strikes kill six civilians in the past 24 hours



Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory have killed six Ukrainian civilians in the past 24 hours, according to data from Ukrainian regional authorities reported by the Kyiv Independent newspaper.

Four of the six deaths occurred in the eastern region of Donetsk, where the bloodiest fighting on the entire front is taking place, according to the head of the Ukrainian military administration in the region, Vadim Filashkin.

The other two civilians killed were killed in the southern Kherson region.

The two victims are an 87-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Streets of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk. Photo:EFE Share

Kherson has also suffered power cuts due to shelling by Russian forces.

In addition to these six dead, Russian attacks with drones, missiles, artillery and other types of weapons caused around thirty injuries last day.

According to the latest UN death toll released in July, at least 11,284 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.