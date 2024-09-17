Home policy

Putin is attacking targets in Ukraine with Tu-95 bombers. Kiev is now repeatedly trying to destroy the long-range missiles in Russia.

Engels – Explosions rocked the Russian military airfield Engels-2 in the Saratov region overnight. Kremlin strategic bombers such as the Tu-95 and Tu-160 are stationed at the site. The Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers can carry out both nuclear and conventional long-range attacks and were used by Vladimir Putin repeatedly for rocket attacks in Ukraine War used.

According to reports from Ukrainian media and Newsweek Around midnight, heavy detonations were heard in the area of ​​the Engels-2 base. The base, located about 800 kilometers southeast of Moscow and about 750 kilometers from Ukrainian territory, has already been the target of attacks several times.

Ukraine sees Russian nuclear bases as legitimate targets

Kiev considers Russian military bases to be legitimate targets in the conflict with Russia and regularly attacks them with drones. The main aim is to destroy long-range missiles that can also be equipped with nuclear weapons. According to the Ukrainian news agency, the current attack on the Russian airfield could be the result of RBC The Ukrainian secret service HUR may be responsible.

Russian authorities have reportedly Newsweek has not commented on the recent events. Various Telegram channels and the Ukrainian 24 channel shared Videos allegedly showing the explosionsUkrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko also reported on the incidents, pointing out that the base houses strategic bombers and would therefore be targeted.

It is not the first time that Ukraine has attacked Putin’s Engels-2 base

Despite the suspicions of various sources, the cause of the explosions remains unclear and is still being investigated. However, insiders strongly believe that the order came from Kiev, as previous attacks on the base, such as in March of this year, could also be traced back to Ukrainian drone attacks.

In January, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a drone had been shot down over the Saratov region. Astraa Telegram channel run by independent journalists, said at the time that two drones had been shot down over the Engels-2 air base.

Putin is apparently afraid of Ukrainian attacks on his nuclear bombers

And in December 2022, a drone attack on the air base killed six Russian servicemen. The Russian Defense Ministry said air defense systems shot down the drones and the military personnel died from falling debris. According to information from the BR The attack was followed by another one on Engels-2 airfield in the same month.

The attacks had apparently been a concern for Russia. Putin is said to have taken measures to protect his aircraft from Ukrainian attacks as early as last year. A satellite image dated September 1, 2023, posted on X by user Tatarigami_UA, a self-proclaimed Ukrainian military officer in the reserves, showed that the Russian military had covered the wings of a Tu-95 strategic bomber with car tires. (lm)