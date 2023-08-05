Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Ukraine damaged a military cargo ship from Russia. The government announces further attacks. Russia responds with measures.

Kiev/Moscow – According to the secret service, Ukraine successfully attacked a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Friday night (4 August). While Russia has so far denied the success of the attack, Ukraine is already announcing further attacks on the Russian fleets in the Black Sea. Russia appears to be beginning to secure its ports.

The hit on the Olenegorski gornjak (Olenegorsk miner) landing ship is a major loss for the occupying fleet, spokesman for the military intelligence service HUR, Andriy Yusov, told Ukrainian state television’s Russian-language foreign channel Freedom. According to him, it is precisely these cargo ships that pose a danger in the Ukraine war. One is all the happier with the success. “This is good and fair news for Ukraine,” he said on Friday. At the same time, Jussower announced: “It will continue.”

The Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post published an alleged video of the drone attack:

Ukraine attacks on ships should “continue”: expert declares strategic goal

Independent experts are also certain that Ukraine will launch more attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the future. Sea Power Research Officer at the Royal United Services Institute, Sidharth Kaushal, told Sky Newsthat Ukraine is “relatively likely” to launch similar attacks. Two goals are connected with the destruction of Russian ships: On the one hand, the Ukrainian army wants to weaken Russia’s logistics, of which the naval forces are a part. On the other hand, the goal is “to exert counter-pressure on the Russian blockade of Odessa,” Kaushal continued.

With the attack, Ukraine had given an important signal. Even if it was an attack on a military and not a commercial target, it shows that Ukraine can attack Russian commercial ports.

Heavy list: The photo is supposed to show the Russian Navy’s “Olenegorski Gornjak” hit by a maritime drone. © Screenshot [email protected]_Navy

After Ukraine attack on Russian cargo ship: Russia secures first port

Current developments in the port of the Russian city of Sochi show that Russia is not taking the attack lightly. Like the mayor Alexey Kopaygorodskiy via Telegram message announced that the authorities of Sochi are planning “additional measures to increase the level of protection of the water area and coastal infrastructure”.

Kopaygorodskiy claims in detail that one of the measures would be to strengthen the seaport’s security perimeter. He said there were about 3,000 surveillance cameras in Sochi and there were plans to increase their number. Overall, the authorities would take into account the experiences of “other Black Sea port cities” in their security improvements.

Meanwhile, following the recent attack on its Black Sea fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry claims the attack has been repelled. On the other hand, videos and pictures show that the ship has a list. (nz with dpa material)