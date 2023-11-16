





© France 24

The fighting of the war in Ukraine continues in Kupiansk, in the east of the country, a town that Russian soldiers are trying to recapture. Destruction in the city has increased in recent months, as has the number of attacks on civilian residences. Currently, it is one of the points where the war is felt most intensely and the authorities ordered the evacuation of children and young people. Report from our special envoy, Catalina Gómez Ángel.