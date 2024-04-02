Ukraine attacks major oil refinery and arms factory in Tatarstan

Russian authorities reported on Tuesday several drone attacks in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, more than 1,000 kilometers inland from the border with Ukraine. International news agencies write this. An arms factory and the large Taneco oil refinery were reportedly hit, and seven people were injured.

According to Rustam Minnichanov, the leader of the region, there were no fatalities. According to him, the damage to the factories is not too bad and the technical processes have not been disrupted. According to Ukrainian intelligence, damage has been caused to industry in the region.

The attacked region is the heart of Russia's oil and gas industry. The Taneco oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk is one of the largest in the country. Shahed drones are said to be produced in the factory bombed by Ukraine, according to Ukrainian intelligence services. With attacks on the Russian oil industry, Ukraine is trying to destabilize the Russian economy.

