Home policy

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

40 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in a military strike against an unused production platform. Ukraine says it was an important threat prevention measure.

Kiev – Missile and artillery forces of the Ukrainian coastal units attacked the platform of a decommissioned gas production tower in the Black Sea. Russian troops had allegedly planned to use the tower to disrupt satellite navigation. In an interview with the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainian Pravda The armed forces report 40 Russian soldiers killed.

According to Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the main goal of the joint operation by military intelligence and coastal units was to thwart Russia’s alleged plans to use the tower to disrupt civilian shipping, especially in the so-called “grain corridor.” The military spokesman for the Ukraine stated that this plan should not have been allowed.

Russia’s military is said to have moved equipment and personnel to an unused gas production tower with the intention of disrupting civilian shipping in the “grain corridor”. © Stringer/AFP

Attack on the Black Sea: Russia is said to have planned to disrupt shipping traffic

According to the report, according to Ukrainian information, Russian troops had only begun moving equipment and military personnel to the decommissioned production platform the day before the attack. There were no civilians in the vicinity of the tower at the time of the attack.

As the newspaper quotes, Pletenchuk explained in a Telegram post about the incident that the missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Navy were “extremely serious fighters”. According to the Ukrainian media, they would not attack if there was a danger to civilians or the environment. According to the newspaper, Pletenchuk has since deleted his post, which also included a video.

Dead soldiers in Ukraine war: Ukraine scores important blow against Russia

But what follows from direct statements by the military spokesman to Ukrainian Pravda The information that emerges from the report is that Russia’s alleged plans are not the first operation of their kind in Ukraine War The grain corridor, which enables Ukraine to export important grain to the world in wartime, is a controversial issue for some time between the Kremlin, the government in Kiev and its allies and mediators.

In their defense against the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine’s coastal units in the Black Sea have repeatedly sunk Russian ships, thereby contributing significantly to Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. (saka with dpa)