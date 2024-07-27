Another night of air strikes against Ukraine. Kiev announces that Russia “launched a missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian units and against populated areas using a missile, as well as 80 air strikes over the past 24 hours,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in its daily report.

Russia, for its part, said that its air defense systems destroyed 14 unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, specifying that “last night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 7 UAVs over Kursk, 3 over Belgorod, 2 over Rostov, 1 over Bryansk and 1 over the Lipetsk region.”

Over 160 People Evacuated After Dam Burst in Chelyabinsk

163 people, including 21 children, were evacuated after a dam burst in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, adding that “as a precaution, rescuers evacuated all residents of the villages of Kiolim, Mukhametovo, Baidashevo and Karasevo. People are being transported by buses to temporary accommodation centers in the city of Karabash.”

Moscow: “Kiev uses third countries as bases for its air forces”

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine use the airports of third countries, in particular Polandas a base for their air forces. This is done in order to limit the possibility of hitting enemy equipment by the Russian Armed Forces, in the event of an attack on the territory of Ukraine. Third countries will lead to a direct clash between Russia and the EU and NATO countries”, a source in Moscow’s security forces told RIA Novosti.

Peskov: “No mobilization planned”

“Nobody is talking about mobilization at all, there is no doubt about it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti, answering a press conference when asked whether there were enough volunteers or whether mobilization might be necessary.

Russia does not officially release data on its losses in the war. Moscow’s strategy, as noted by analysts monitoring the conflict, calls for ‘wave-long’ offensives, with the real risk of sacrificing hundreds of men every day.