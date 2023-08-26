Home page politics

Crimea becomes the target of Ukrainian attacks. Kiev attacks Moscow again with unnamed missiles. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Success for Kyiv? Ukrainian troops attack military positions in Crimea

for Ukrainian troops attack military positions in Crimea Russian casualties : Moscow loses 470 soldiers within 24 hours

: Moscow loses 470 soldiers within 24 hours The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from August 26, 6:30 a.m.: Russia says it has repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow. As the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, announced on Saturday night in the online service Telegram, the Russian air defense system destroyed a drone “approaching Moscow in the Istrinsky district”. There were no casualties or damage. Rescue workers are on site.

It was the sixth straight night that the capital region was attacked by drones. Moscow was rarely targeted in the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine, but attacks have increased recently. In recent days, both the Russian capital and other regions of Russia have been increasingly targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Ukrainian media: drone strikes in Crimea

First report: KIEV – On the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia, the Ukrainian secret service SBU and Kiev’s armed forces attacked military positions with drones, according to Ukrainian media. There are dozens dead and injured, Ukrajinska Pravda reported on Friday (August 26), citing informed circles at the SBU. A photo of clouds of smoke was also published. Accordingly, the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is said to have been attacked in the village of Perevalnoe not far from the Crimean capital Simferopol. The information was not independently verifiable. There was initially no information on this from the Russian side.

According to the reports, the drones also hit an ammunition depot, bypassing Russian air defense systems. Military technology was also badly damaged, it said. The Russian occupiers were not prepared for the special operation of the SBU and the Ukrainian armed forces.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Moscow loses 470 soldiers within 24 hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has published the latest figures (as of August 25) on the losses of the Russian armed forces. According to this, another 470 soldiers from Russia were killed or wounded within 24 hours. In addition, 28 artillery systems are said to have been destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified as it comes directly from Kiev’s armed forces.

Soldiers: 259,630 (+470 on the previous day)

259,630 (+470 on the previous day) tank : 4378 (+3)

: 4378 (+3) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8521 (+10)

: 8521 (+10) artillery systems : 5361 (+28)

: 5361 (+28) air defense systems : 495 (+1)

: 495 (+1) vehicles and tankers : 7790 (+17)

: 7790 (+17) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4356 (+12)

: 4356 (+12) Source: General Staff of Ukraine data as of August 25, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from early July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, on the other hand, places the numbers in the middle of these claims.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj puts pressure on the subject of F-16 fighter jets

The Ukrainian government is rushing to deploy the F-16 fighter jets it has been promised against the aggressor Russia as soon as possible. “Our goal is to get closer to when the F-16s will help us keep the Russian terrorists out. As soon as possible,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Friday evening (August 25) on Platform X, formerly Twitter. In addition to the Netherlands and Denmark, Norway has also pledged F-16 deliveries to Ukraine.

In total, dozens of planes are involved. The exact delivery time is not clear. With the fighter jets, Ukraine wants to increase the effectiveness of its counter-offensive against the Russian attacks and, above all, protect its airspace – together with the air defense systems – better than before. Russia, on the other hand, is threatening that the use of fighter jets will make the war even bloodier. (With agency material)