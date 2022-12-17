CIA Director Bill Burns said he believes Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure will continue, even as the agency anticipates a “reduced pace” of fighting during the winter. For now, he said, the CIA does not see an immediate way to negotiations to end the conflict: “We don’t believe that the Russians are serious about real negotiations at the moment.”

007GB – “Over the past few days, there has been an increase in long-range Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure, largely by means of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, but they almost certainly have also included Iran-supplied unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Russia’s Krasnodar region.” British intelligence writes it on Twitter in its daily update on the war in Ukraine.

Previously, UAVs were mainly launched from locations within occupied Crimea. The change of launch site is likely due to Russian concerns about Crimea’s vulnerability and is also due to the fact that the supply of weapons in Russia you arrive in Astrakhan”.

US ANALYST – According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces are likely to step up their attacks on Kiev to stoke public unrest in the capital, but these rocket attacks are unlikely to break Ukraine’s will.

“On December 16 – US analysts note – Russian forces conducted their ninth large-scale missile campaign against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure and launched one of the largest missile attacks on Kiev. Russian attacks continue to represent a significant threat to Ukrainian civilians, but do not increase their ability to conduct offensive operations in Ukraine”.